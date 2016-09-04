High school students raise awareness for mental health

A student organization raised awareness for mental health issues and suicide prevention.

Members of Quincy High School's Operation Choose Life were at Farm and Home Supply Saturday morning.

Students washed cars, raffled off items, and held a bake sale.

One member says mental health and suicide has had a big impact on her life.

"I actually lost a close friend to suicide, and I wanted to make a difference in the high school," QHS Student Jada Holland said. "I called Farm and Home because he used to work here, and I asked them if they could do a car wash fundraiser for us, and I wanted to end the stigma of suicide at our high school."

Other events planned in the future include a bowling night at Tangerine bowl, and an open mic night at One Restaurant and Bar.