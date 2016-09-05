Palmyra Fire Department turning to voters for funding

Palmyra Fire Department logo on the back of a truck. Officials say the department is struggling with funds.

The Palmyra Fire Department says funding continues to be a concern. With the costs of equipment continuing to rise, officials say they are exploring options for funding and voters could soon have a say.

"Our first truck out the door in a city fire is a 1984," Fire Chief Gary Crane said. "How many people do you know that drive a 1984 truck still?"

The Palmyra Fire Department uses aging equipment because they can't afford to buy anything new. Crane says they get funding from two sources, the city and those in the district paying a membership due.

"There's a lot more people that don't pay because they know we're still going to come," Crane explained. "Well that ain't keeping all this equipment together and keeping it running."

That's why firefighters are soon asking voters for permission to become a taxing district. Crane says this would give them a reliable income and help the department buy new equipment.

"We volunteer our time, but nobody gives us free tires, nobody gives us free insurance, nobody gives us free turnout gear," Crane added.

Some residents didn't know the fire department was struggling for funds.

"I respect this town and I respect the firefighters," Von Gregory said. "They deserve the best they can have."

"I'm willing to get anything done that needs to be done to give them what they need to protect us," Pat Gregory said.

The Gregorys moved to Palmyra five years ago and say what these firefighters do for the community is impressive.

"They are volunteering and they're involved in other things other than just putting fires out and being there for us," Pat added. "They do get involved in the education, things with the kids."

Crane says they are still working out all the details for the ballot measure, but hopes to get something drafted and to the voters by the April election.