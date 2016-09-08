Illinois HS Football: Unity/Payson and Brown County remain state - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois HS Football: Unity/Payson and Brown County remain state ranked

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School                                                    W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Loyola  (12)                                  (2-0)      120    1     
  2.  Lincoln-Way  East                        (2-0)      107    2     
  3.  Glenbard  West                              (2-0)      85      3     
  4.  Homewood-Flossmoor                    (2-0)      82      4     
  5.  Brother  Rice                                (1-1)      61      6     
  6.  Edwardsville                                (2-0)      49      5     
  7.  Waubonsie  Valley                        (2-0)      44      9     
  8.  Palatine                                        (2-0)      43      8     
  9.  Maine  South                                  (1-1)      28      10   
10.  Naperville  Neuqua  Valley        (2-0)      9        NR   
                                                             
   Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 8, Barrington 7, New Trier 5, Oak Park River Forest 3, Marist 3, Huntley 3, Hinsdale Central 3. 

Class 7A
School                                                  W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Chicago  Mt.  Carmel  (10)        (2-0)    125    1     
  2.  East  St.  Louis  (3)                  (2-0)    120    2     
  3.  Batavia                                        (2-0)    94      4     
  4.  Normal  Community                      (2-0)    79      5     
  5.  Libertyville                              (1-1)    63      3     
  6.  Fenwick                                        (2-0)    62      7     
  7.  Bradley-Bourbonnais                (2-0)    61      6     
  8.  St.  Charles  North                    (2-0)    51      8     
  9.  Wheaton  North                            (2-0)    38      9     
10.  Machesney  Park  Harlem            (2-0)    10      10   
                                                           
   Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 6, Benet 3, Hononegah 2, Rolling Meadows 1. 

Class 6A
School                                                                  W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Sacred  Heart-Griffin  (Spr)  (10)        (2-0)      127    1     
  2.  Prairie  Ridge  (3)                                    (2-0)      119    2     
  3.  Montini                                                        (1-1)      89      5     
  4.  Lemont                                                          (2-0)      86      6     
  5.  Cary-Grove                                                  (1-1)      72      7     
  6.  DeKalb                                                          (2-0)      55      10   
  (tie)Crete-Monee                                            (1-1)      55      3     
  8.  Rockford  Boylan                                        (2-0)      32      NR   
  9.  Danville                                                      (2-0)      26      NR   
10.  Rockford  Auburn                                        (1-1)      20      4     
                                                                           
   Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 14, Providence 5, Bloomington 3, Belvidere North 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Galesburg 2, Hampshire 1. 

Class 5A
School                                      W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Nazareth  (16)                (2-0)      160    1     
  2.  Peoria  Central              (2-0)      141    2     
  3.  Sterling                          (2-0)      120    5     
  4.  Woodstock  Marian          (2-0)      103    6     
  5.  Metamora                          (2-0)      85      8     
  6.  Centralia                        (2-0)      54      9     
  7.  Triad                                (2-0)      41      10   
  8.  Washington                      (1-1)      37      3     
  9.  Morris                              (2-0)      35      NR   
10.  Peoria  Notre  Dame        (2-0)      26      NR   
                                               
   Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 24, Decatur Eisenhower 14, Kaneland 14, Joliet Catholic 11, Cahokia 8, Morgan Park 3, Springfield Southeast 3, Woodstock North 1. 

Class 4A
School                                              W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Althoff  Catholic  (15)        (2-0)    182    1     
  2.  Rochester  (4)                        (2-0)    174    2     
  3.  Breese  Mater  Dei                  (2-0)    131    3     
  (tie)Phillips                              (1-1)    131    4     
  5.  Geneseo                                    (2-0)    126    5     
  6.  Johnsburg                                (2-0)    102    6     
  7.  Marengo                                    (2-0)    72      7     
  8.  Columbia                                  (2-0)    47      10   
  9.  Taylorville                            (2-0)    32      NR   
10.  Plano                                        (1-1)    10      NR   
                                                       
   Others receiving votes: Richmond-Burton 7, Coal City 7, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6, Manteno 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Canton 3, Rock Island Alleman 2, Genoa 2, Aurora Central Catholic 2, Stillman Valley 1. 

Class 3A
School                                    W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  IC  Catholic  (16)        (2-0)    160    1     
  2.  Wilmington                    (2-0)    144    2     
  3.  Monticello                    (2-0)    120    3     
  4.  Newton                            (2-0)    97      T5   
  5.  North-Mac                      (2-0)    79      4     
  6.  Byron                              (2-0)    72      8     
  7.  Pana                                (2-0)    60      T5   
  8.  Tolono  Unity                (1-1)    32      10   
  9.  Williamsville              (2-0)    26      NR   
10.  Herscher                        (2-0)    22      NR   
                                             
   Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 19, Elmwood-Brimfield 14, Carlinville 13, Breese Central 7, Westville 7, Winnebago 3, Mt. Carmel 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1. 

Class 2A
School                                                            W-L          Pts    Prv 
  1.  Downs  Tri-Valley  (11)                      (2-0)      152    2     
  2.  Maroa-Forsyth  (4)                              (2-0)      145    3     
  3.  Deer  Creek-Mackinaw  (1)                  (2-0)      126    4     
  4.  Sterling  Newman                                  (2-0)      112    5     
  5.  Orion                                                      (2-0)      78      7     
  6.  Mendon  Unity                                        (2-0)      75      6     
  7.  Auburn                                                    (1-1)      59      1     
  8.  Eastland-Pearl  City                          (2-0)      56      9     
  9.  El  Paso-Gridley                                  (2-0)      14      NR   
10.  DuQuoin                                                  (1-1)      12      NR   
(tie)  Gibson  City-Melvin-Sibley          (1-1)      12      NR   
                                                                     
   Others receiving votes: Wethersfield 9, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Champaign St. Thomas More 5, Carmi White County 4, Fulton 3, Johnston City 3, Eldorado 2, Rockridge 2, Sangamon Valley 1, St. Bede 1, Nashville 1. 

Class 1A
School                                                          W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Decatur  St.  Teresa  (17)                (2-0)    170    1     
  2.  Ottawa  Marquette                              (2-0)    135    2     
  3.  Tuscola                                                (2-0)    130    3     
  4.  Forreston                                            (2-0)    125    4     
  5.  Dakota                                                  (2-0)    98      5     
  6.  Mt.  Sterling  (Brown  County)        (2-0)    69      6     
  7.  Bureau  Valley                                    (2-0)    66      9     
  8.  Athens                                                  (2-0)    62      7     
  9.  Stockton                                              (2-0)    38      10   
10.  Stark  County                                      (1-1)    22      8     
                                                                   
   Others receiving votes: LeRoy 6, Lena-Winslow 5, Pawnee 3, Argenta-Oreana 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, Camp Point Central 1, Hardin (Calhoun) 1. 

