Illinois HS Football: Unity/Payson and Brown County remain state ranked

Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:



Class 8A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Loyola (12) (2-0) 120 1

2. Lincoln-Way East (2-0) 107 2

3. Glenbard West (2-0) 85 3

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (2-0) 82 4

5. Brother Rice (1-1) 61 6

6. Edwardsville (2-0) 49 5

7. Waubonsie Valley (2-0) 44 9

8. Palatine (2-0) 43 8

9. Maine South (1-1) 28 10

10. Naperville Neuqua Valley (2-0) 9 NR



Others receiving votes: Glenbard North 8, Barrington 7, New Trier 5, Oak Park River Forest 3, Marist 3, Huntley 3, Hinsdale Central 3.



Class 7A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (10) (2-0) 125 1

2. East St. Louis (3) (2-0) 120 2

3. Batavia (2-0) 94 4

4. Normal Community (2-0) 79 5

5. Libertyville (1-1) 63 3

6. Fenwick (2-0) 62 7

7. Bradley-Bourbonnais (2-0) 61 6

8. St. Charles North (2-0) 51 8

9. Wheaton North (2-0) 38 9

10. Machesney Park Harlem (2-0) 10 10



Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 6, Benet 3, Hononegah 2, Rolling Meadows 1.



Class 6A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Spr) (10) (2-0) 127 1

2. Prairie Ridge (3) (2-0) 119 2

3. Montini (1-1) 89 5

4. Lemont (2-0) 86 6

5. Cary-Grove (1-1) 72 7

6. DeKalb (2-0) 55 10

(tie)Crete-Monee (1-1) 55 3

8. Rockford Boylan (2-0) 32 NR

9. Danville (2-0) 26 NR

10. Rockford Auburn (1-1) 20 4



Others receiving votes: St. Laurence 14, Providence 5, Bloomington 3, Belvidere North 3, Crystal Lake Central 3, Riverside-Brookfield 3, Galesburg 2, Hampshire 1.



Class 5A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Nazareth (16) (2-0) 160 1

2. Peoria Central (2-0) 141 2

3. Sterling (2-0) 120 5

4. Woodstock Marian (2-0) 103 6

5. Metamora (2-0) 85 8

6. Centralia (2-0) 54 9

7. Triad (2-0) 41 10

8. Washington (1-1) 37 3

9. Morris (2-0) 35 NR

10. Peoria Notre Dame (2-0) 26 NR



Others receiving votes: Champaign Central 24, Decatur Eisenhower 14, Kaneland 14, Joliet Catholic 11, Cahokia 8, Morgan Park 3, Springfield Southeast 3, Woodstock North 1.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Althoff Catholic (15) (2-0) 182 1

2. Rochester (4) (2-0) 174 2

3. Breese Mater Dei (2-0) 131 3

(tie)Phillips (1-1) 131 4

5. Geneseo (2-0) 126 5

6. Johnsburg (2-0) 102 6

7. Marengo (2-0) 72 7

8. Columbia (2-0) 47 10

9. Taylorville (2-0) 32 NR

10. Plano (1-1) 10 NR



Others receiving votes: Richmond-Burton 7, Coal City 7, Bethalto Civic Memorial 6, Manteno 5, Quincy Notre Dame 3, Canton 3, Rock Island Alleman 2, Genoa 2, Aurora Central Catholic 2, Stillman Valley 1.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. IC Catholic (16) (2-0) 160 1

2. Wilmington (2-0) 144 2

3. Monticello (2-0) 120 3

4. Newton (2-0) 97 T5

5. North-Mac (2-0) 79 4

6. Byron (2-0) 72 8

7. Pana (2-0) 60 T5

8. Tolono Unity (1-1) 32 10

9. Williamsville (2-0) 26 NR

10. Herscher (2-0) 22 NR



Others receiving votes: Bishop McNamara 19, Elmwood-Brimfield 14, Carlinville 13, Breese Central 7, Westville 7, Winnebago 3, Mt. Carmel 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 1.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Downs Tri-Valley (11) (2-0) 152 2

2. Maroa-Forsyth (4) (2-0) 145 3

3. Deer Creek-Mackinaw (1) (2-0) 126 4

4. Sterling Newman (2-0) 112 5

5. Orion (2-0) 78 7

6. Mendon Unity (2-0) 75 6

7. Auburn (1-1) 59 1

8. Eastland-Pearl City (2-0) 56 9

9. El Paso-Gridley (2-0) 14 NR

10. DuQuoin (1-1) 12 NR

(tie) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (1-1) 12 NR



Others receiving votes: Wethersfield 9, Hamilton West Hancock 8, Champaign St. Thomas More 5, Carmi White County 4, Fulton 3, Johnston City 3, Eldorado 2, Rockridge 2, Sangamon Valley 1, St. Bede 1, Nashville 1.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Decatur St. Teresa (17) (2-0) 170 1

2. Ottawa Marquette (2-0) 135 2

3. Tuscola (2-0) 130 3

4. Forreston (2-0) 125 4

5. Dakota (2-0) 98 5

6. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (2-0) 69 6

7. Bureau Valley (2-0) 66 9

8. Athens (2-0) 62 7

9. Stockton (2-0) 38 10

10. Stark County (1-1) 22 8



Others receiving votes: LeRoy 6, Lena-Winslow 5, Pawnee 3, Argenta-Oreana 2, Concord (Triopia) 2, Camp Point Central 1, Hardin (Calhoun) 1.