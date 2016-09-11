Fort Madison working to clean up the rubble after demolishing old funeral home

If you drive down Avenue H in Fort Madison, you'll see that Clement Funeral Home has been demolished.

City Administrator David Varley says one side of the building on 12th street was falling down and it needed to come down right away.

The city had crews demolish it a few weeks ago because it was a safety hazard.

All that is left from the work is the rubble and the city is looking to pay a contractor to clean it all up.

Varley says work should be completed by the end of the year.

