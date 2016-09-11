Fort Madison working to clean up the rubble after demolishing ol - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fort Madison working to clean up the rubble after demolishing old funeral home

Posted:
Old Clement Funeral Home rubble left from demolition weeks ago. Old Clement Funeral Home rubble left from demolition weeks ago.
FORT MADISON, Ia. (WGEM) -

If you drive down Avenue H in Fort Madison, you'll see that Clement Funeral Home has been demolished. 

City Administrator David Varley says one side of the building on 12th street was falling down and it needed to come down right away. 

The city had crews demolish it a few weeks ago because it was a safety hazard.

All that is left from the work is the rubble and the city is looking to pay a contractor to clean it all up.

Varley says work should be completed by the end of the year. 
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.