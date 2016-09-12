Nursing students raise money for The Great River Honor Flight in a fun way

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing students and faculty members came together Monday to raise money for the Great River Honor Flight.

The nursing college held a BBQ for students in the afternoon, then the fundraiser began.

Blessing-Rieman faculty, staff and administrators got pies in their faces, to raise funds for a recent graduate and administrator to attend the Great River Honor Flight as a chaperone.



"To not only benefit the organization but for them also," Senior nursing student Madeline Mullins said. "They're very humbled and excited for us. You know, we're all a community here and it was a great activity to bring us all together and support them and our veterans."

The 39th Great River Honor Flight will take off next Thursday. They will leave from John Wood Community College and head to St. Louis.