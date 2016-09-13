Northeast Missouri woman injured in train versus car crash

A Monroe City woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a train hit her car at a railroad crossing, according to a crash report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



MSHP says around 5:40 p.m. Tammie Denio, 57, failed to yield at a railroad crossing on Buckeye Road, just half a mile east of Monroe City, and a Norfolk and Southern Train hit her vehicle, causing extensive damage.



The highway patrol says there were no lights or crossbars at the crossing. An ambulance took Denio to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.