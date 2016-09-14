Friday Night Football - September 16

James Logsdon rushed for 133 yards and scored three times in Unity/Payson's 28-7 win over Brown County.

IHSA

QHS: 31

Galesburg: 17

Cameron Woodard/Deven Smith: TD's

Blue Devils: (3-1, 1-0), first time in 12 meetings the visiting team has won



Normal U-High: 7

QND: 35

Reed Hyer: 2 TD receptions, INT

Landon Peters: 3 TD passes

Mitchell Maas/Luke Shierling/Jacob Mayfield: TD's

Raiders: (2-2)

West Hancock: 37

Schuyler County: 8

Titans: (4-0)

Monmouth-Roseville: 8

Macomb: 20

Bombers: (1-3)

Central: 14

Beardstown: 20

Tigers: (3-1), Panthers: (3-1)

Carrollton: 50

West Central: 0

Cougars: (1-3)

4) Unity-Payson: 28

6) Brown County: 7

James Logsdon: 133 yards rushing, 2 TD's, TD reception

Mustangs: (4-0), snap 7-game losing streak vs. Hornets

Hornets: (3-1)

Greenfield-Northwestern:

Pleasant Hill-Western:

Pittsfield: 12

New Berlin: 49

Saukees: (0-4)

Illini West: 28

West Prairie-Bushnell: 22

Final/Overtime

Jackson Porter: GW 6-yard rushing TD, also threw for 2 TD's

Tre Augusta/Kyle Ferguson: combined for 321 rushing yards

Chargers: (2-2), Sparclones: (2-2)

Rushville-Industry: 8

Abingdon-Avon: 6

Ethan Downs: 115 yards rushing, TD

MSHSAA

Kirksville: 21

7) Hannibal: 49

Pirates: (4-1)

Highland: 0

Monroe City: 42

Panthers: (4-1), Cougars: (0-5)

Clark County:

Palmyra:

(Postponed to Saturday, 1 p.m.)

South Shelby: 0

3) Centralia: 45

Cardinals: (3-2)

Brookfield: 58

Louisiana: 0

Bulldogs: (0-5)

2) Marceline: 33

Paris: 0

Knox County: 46

Harrisburg: 0

Eagles: (3-2)

Wright City: 30

Van-Far: 24

Indians: (2-3)

Clopton-Elsberry: 6

North Callaway: 20

IndianHawks: (4-1)

Scotland County: 42

Salisbury: 6

Tigers: (3-2)

Mark Twain: 40

Bowling Green: 7

Tigers: (3-2)

Bobcats: (1-4)

North Shelby: 36

South Nodaway-Jefferson Conception: 29

Raiders: (3-2)

IAHSAA

Fairfield: 33

Keokuk: 16

Chiefs: (2-2)

Fort Madison: 0

West Burlington/Burlington Notre Dame: 33

Bloodhounds: (0-4)

Central Lee: 38

Albia: 0

Adam Rooney: 120 yards rushing, 2 TD's, 88-yards kickoff return for TD

Hawks: (3-1)