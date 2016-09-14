Friday Night Football - September 16

IHSA
QHS: 31
Galesburg: 17
Cameron Woodard/Deven Smith: TD's
Blue Devils: (3-1, 1-0), first time in 12 meetings the visiting team has won
Normal U-High: 7
QND: 35
Reed Hyer: 2 TD receptions, INT
Landon Peters: 3 TD passes
Mitchell Maas/Luke Shierling/Jacob Mayfield: TD's
Raiders: (2-2)
West Hancock: 37
Schuyler County: 8
Titans: (4-0)
Monmouth-Roseville: 8
Macomb: 20
Bombers: (1-3)
Central: 14
Beardstown: 20
Tigers: (3-1), Panthers: (3-1)
Carrollton: 50
West Central: 0
Cougars: (1-3)
4) Unity-Payson: 28
6) Brown County: 7
James Logsdon: 133 yards rushing, 2 TD's, TD reception
Mustangs: (4-0), snap 7-game losing streak vs. Hornets
Hornets: (3-1)
Greenfield-Northwestern:
Pleasant Hill-Western:
Pittsfield: 12
New Berlin: 49
Saukees: (0-4)
Illini West: 28
West Prairie-Bushnell: 22
Final/Overtime
Jackson Porter: GW 6-yard rushing TD, also threw for 2 TD's
Tre Augusta/Kyle Ferguson: combined for 321 rushing yards
Chargers: (2-2), Sparclones: (2-2)
Rushville-Industry: 8
Abingdon-Avon: 6
Ethan Downs: 115 yards rushing, TD
MSHSAA
Kirksville: 21
7) Hannibal: 49
Pirates: (4-1)
Highland: 0
Monroe City: 42
Panthers: (4-1), Cougars: (0-5)
Clark County:
Palmyra:
(Postponed to Saturday, 1 p.m.)
South Shelby: 0
3) Centralia: 45
Cardinals: (3-2)
Brookfield: 58
Louisiana: 0
Bulldogs: (0-5)
2) Marceline: 33
Paris: 0
Knox County: 46
Harrisburg: 0
Eagles: (3-2)
Wright City: 30
Van-Far: 24
Indians: (2-3)
Clopton-Elsberry: 6
North Callaway: 20
IndianHawks: (4-1)
Scotland County: 42
Salisbury: 6
Tigers: (3-2)
Mark Twain: 40
Bowling Green: 7
Tigers: (3-2)
Bobcats: (1-4)
North Shelby: 36
South Nodaway-Jefferson Conception: 29
Raiders: (3-2)
IAHSAA
Fairfield: 33
Keokuk: 16
Chiefs: (2-2)
Fort Madison: 0
West Burlington/Burlington Notre Dame: 33
Bloodhounds: (0-4)
Central Lee: 38
Albia: 0
Adam Rooney: 120 yards rushing, 2 TD's, 88-yards kickoff return for TD
Hawks: (3-1)
