Friday Night Football - September 16

Posted:
James Logsdon rushed for 133 yards and scored three times in Unity/Payson's 28-7 win over Brown County. James Logsdon rushed for 133 yards and scored three times in Unity/Payson's 28-7 win over Brown County.

IHSA
QHS: 31
Galesburg: 17
Cameron Woodard/Deven Smith: TD's
Blue Devils: (3-1, 1-0), first time in 12 meetings the visiting team has won

Normal U-High: 7
QND: 35
Reed Hyer: 2 TD receptions, INT
Landon Peters: 3 TD passes
Mitchell Maas/Luke Shierling/Jacob Mayfield: TD's
Raiders: (2-2)

West Hancock: 37
Schuyler County: 8
Titans: (4-0)

Monmouth-Roseville: 8
Macomb: 20
Bombers: (1-3)

Central: 14
Beardstown: 20
Tigers: (3-1), Panthers: (3-1)

Carrollton: 50
West Central: 0
Cougars: (1-3)

4) Unity-Payson: 28
6) Brown County: 7
James Logsdon: 133 yards rushing, 2 TD's, TD reception
Mustangs: (4-0), snap 7-game losing streak vs. Hornets
Hornets: (3-1)

Greenfield-Northwestern:
Pleasant Hill-Western:

Pittsfield: 12
New Berlin: 49
Saukees: (0-4)

Illini West: 28
West Prairie-Bushnell: 22
Final/Overtime
Jackson Porter: GW 6-yard rushing TD, also threw for 2 TD's
Tre Augusta/Kyle Ferguson: combined for 321 rushing yards
Chargers: (2-2), Sparclones: (2-2)

Rushville-Industry: 8
Abingdon-Avon: 6
Ethan Downs: 115 yards rushing, TD

MSHSAA
Kirksville: 21
7) Hannibal: 49
Pirates: (4-1)

Highland: 0
Monroe City: 42
Panthers: (4-1), Cougars: (0-5)

Clark County:
Palmyra:
(Postponed to Saturday, 1 p.m.)

South Shelby: 0
3) Centralia: 45
Cardinals: (3-2)

Brookfield: 58
Louisiana: 0
Bulldogs: (0-5)

2) Marceline: 33
Paris: 0

Knox County: 46
Harrisburg: 0
Eagles: (3-2)

Wright City: 30
Van-Far: 24
Indians: (2-3)

Clopton-Elsberry: 6
North Callaway: 20
IndianHawks: (4-1)

Scotland County: 42
Salisbury: 6
Tigers: (3-2)

Mark Twain: 40
Bowling Green: 7
Tigers: (3-2)
Bobcats: (1-4)

North Shelby: 36
South Nodaway-Jefferson Conception: 29
Raiders: (3-2)

IAHSAA
Fairfield: 33
Keokuk: 16
Chiefs: (2-2)

Fort Madison: 0
West Burlington/Burlington Notre Dame: 33
Bloodhounds: (0-4)

Central Lee: 38
Albia: 0
Adam Rooney: 120 yards rushing, 2 TD's, 88-yards kickoff return for TD
Hawks: (3-1)

