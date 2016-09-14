New program aims to keep potential employees in the Tri-States

Plenty of people grow up in the Tri-States but many times they don't stay.

But local economic officials are working on a new plan to keep those skills here.

Great River Economic Development launched a new networking site today called Inspire Works.

It's designed to connect students to several businesses in Adams County to help jump start their career and show them they don't have to leave the area to get a good job.

"I can definitely see this as a true pipeline of future employment and being able to understand what it looks for us in the future," QMG Director of Community Relations, Heidi Meyer said.

Quincy Medical Group often has to go outside of the Tri-States to find employees.

Now with the new Inspire Works project through the Great River Economic Development Fund, the goal is to give those jobs to people in the Tri-States.

"We have the ability to stay connected with these people even if they do travel away for their college education. The goal is to go full circle and bring them back to the Quincy area."

Inspire Works Administrator Angela Caldwell says 17 businesses have teamed up to be a part of this web based program.

It focuses on students and connecting them to good-paying local jobs.

Once a student logs in, they can do research on a career they are interested in while having the opportunity to talk with over 20 career coaches.

"They can ask questions, what's it like to be an engineer," Caldwell said. "How many hours a week do you work? Is the pay scale pretty good?"

Andrew Griesbaum with Blessing hospital feels Inspire Works will give people the opportunity to gain experiences not taught in the classroom.

"It might be more important than the education that they get," Griesbaum said. "Knowing how to do the job is one thing, coming to work and doing the job eveyday is something completely different."

Caldwell hopes this spreads around the Tri-States and is not only an opportunity for Adams County students and employers.

"I would like to see Inspire Works in the small mom and pop stores because once they retire, who is going to take over that store?," Caldwell said.

Officials say this website is also available for people who have already graduated and are considering a career change.

You can find more details about the program HERE.