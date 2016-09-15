New program is helping local vets get housing

A new program is helping local veterans put a roof over their heads.

The Quincy Association of Realtors has put together a veterans housing opportunity grant program which gives out loans ranging from $500 to $1,500.That money can go towards down payments for a house or getting started renting an apartment.

Right now program officials are pushing for renters to apply because many veterans may not know what assistance is available.

"We want to make it easier for those people to help themselves get back on their feet," Grant Program Chairman Glenn Swick said. "That's what veterans want to do, they want to take care of themselves. We're just trying to make it easier for them to do that. We appreciate what they have done, we want to say thank you. In Quincy we have created this grant program to give back to the veterans."

To apply, you need a sponsor with the Quincy Realtors Association. You can pick up an application at their main office at 1535 Broadway in Quincy.