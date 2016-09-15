Logsdon set to remain a Tiger

One of the area's top baseball players is deciding to stick with the same team nickname -- Tigers.

Canton junior Lance Logsdon stated on Twitter Thursday morning his verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Missouri.

"Can't wait to be a Mizzou Tiger," Logsdon shared on the social media website.

Logsdon is the fourth local player looking to continue his career playing baseball in the SEC. He joins QND's Joey Polak (South Carolina) and Johnny Ray (LSU) along with Palmyra's Nolan Wosman (Arkansas).