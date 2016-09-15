Honor Flight - September 22 itinerary and veterans

(WGEM) - Here is the itinerary and list of veterans attending the Great River Honor Flight on September 22.

Following times are Central:

2:00 am Check-in for participants of Honor Flight – John Wood Community College

2:45 am Guardian Briefing at JWCC

3:15 am Bus Loading

3:30 am Depart Quincy (buses will leave on time - no exceptions) –

5:45 am Arrive St. Louis Airport (Southwest Terminal)



7:45 am Southwest Airlines Flight 3656 departs STL

Our clearance through security and the boarding process will be expedited by Southwest Airlines

Following times are Eastern:

10:45 am Flight arrives at BWI (Baltimore)

11:30 am Board Bus for trip to Washington

Lunch and Video of Korea Memorial to be played during trip



12:00 pm Arrive at Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials.

Note: Longest stop of day. Due to proximity, this stop will also allow for visits to Vietnam, Korea and Lincoln Memorials. Bus will unload close to Vietnam Memorial. Bus will load close to Korea Memorial.

GUARDIANS: Reminder that this is not a guided tour. This gives the opportunity for each veteran to decide how best to use their time. Keep total time at this stop in mind at all times so as not to rush.

1:30 pm Depart Korean/Vietnam Memorial for WWII Memorial.

1:45 pm Arrive at World War II Memorial (South Entrance)

Group picture to be taken.

2:15 pm Depart WWII Memorial – Go to Iwo Jima

2:30 pm Iwo Jima (short stop)

3:00 pm Depart Iwo Jima – Leave for Arlington National Cemetery

3:15 pm Arrive at Arlington National Cemetery – Plan is to take our tour bus directly to the Amphitheatre inside Arlington. We will plan to see the Changing of the Guard at 3:30.

4:00 pm Depart Arlington for Air Force Memorial.

4:15 pm Arrive Air Force Memorial (Dinner at AF Memorial)

5:00 pm Depart for Reagan National Airport.

5:15 pm Arrive at Reagan National Airport.

6:45 pm Southwest Airlines Flight 2617 departs Reagan National (DC)

Following times are Central:

7:55 pm Flight arrives at STL airport/ Board Bus for Quincy.



10:30 pm Approximate time of arrival at John Wood Community College - Upon our departure from St. Louis, we will have a better feel for what time we will be arriving in Quincy for those picking vets and guardians up.



Updates on www.wgem.com/honorflight

Veterans Attending

Carl D. Adair

John W. Brummel

John J. Clark

Thomas G. Cummings

John M. Daugherty

John M. Davis

James C. Douglass

Marvin L. Douglass

Gary L. Gibson

George L. Gross

Jack T. Gustison

Gerald E. Long

Phillip P. Lovelace

Charles J. Lucas

Vincent L. Luttrell

Allen E. Massner

Karen L. Mayville

Calvin McCarter

Danny L. McEwen

Alan C. McLaughlin

Harley D. Palmer

Robert C. Peabody

William A. Russell

Richard E. Schneblin

James E. Spalding

Gary L. Thrasher

James C. Thrasher

Larry D. Thrasher

Michael E. Thrasher

Paul G. Traynor

Russell E. Wilcox

William R. Wright