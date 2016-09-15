Getting the newest iPhone model you want make take a little while

Officials at the Quincy AT&T store say they typically see a line the day the new iPhone comes out

Apple's newest phone, the iPhone 7, will be hitting stores on Friday. However, if you were planning to get your hands on some of the models, you'll have to wait a little longer.

The iPhone 7 Plus has sold out worldwide, with the smaller iPhone 7 sold out in the new jet black color

For those that are able to get the iPhone they want, Quincy ATT retail sales manager Tina Jones says there's something you can do ahead of time to make your visit faster.

"Best thing they can do is make sure that they have their stuff backed up," Jones said. "That will make their visit here less lengthy. We do have the availability to help them get their stuff transferred but if they have the availability at home to back it up to a computer or whatever that would be beneficial to them."

Jones says they don't know how many phones they will get, or how many of each color they will get.

The overwhelming demand for some iPhone models has prompted Apple to push back delivery dates, according to CNN Money. That means you may have to wait until November to get the model you want.