New drivers ed law teaches students what to do if pulled over

Traffic stops can go wrong sometimes with the driver or police officer getting injured or killed. However, a new Illinois law aims to reduce those tragic misunderstandings.

The new law takes effect next year, requiring public and private schools and driver training schools to include a lesson on what to do if you get pulled over by a police officer.

Quincy Senior High School drivers ed teacher Phillip Neally thinks the law is a good idea. He says students have already been working on this subject, even taking it to the next level.

"Officer Miller who's our police liaison officer here at Quincy High School comes in and talks about it," Neally said. "So I think we have it pretty much covered, but they're coming out with a curriculum that will tell us A, B and C and hopefully we're covering most of that. And if they add something to it we'll make sure and take care of that."

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar says when pulled over, you need to stay calm, roll down your window and keep your hands on the steering wheel. He also says when an officer asks for your licence and insurance, tell the officer where those items are before reaching for them.