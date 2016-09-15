Quincy Library launches reading initiative

Some local residents are curling up with a new book. The Quincy Public Library kicked off it's annual Big Read event Thursday.

State grants and community donations provide free books to bring reading and discussions to those in the community. Officials say it's important to keep families reading and even get them reading to babies.

"If you talk and read to babies, their brain develops," Nancy Dolan, Quincy Public Library Executive Director, said. "It actually grows so they can learn more and in order to learn almost anything you have to be able to read. So the first skill is reading and then you can use that to learn so many other things."

Officials expected to give away nearly 1,000 books. Those interested in the Big Read, Teen Read or Little Read can pick them up at the Quincy Public Library.