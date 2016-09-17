More than 40 arrested after pipeline protest in Lee County

Lee County Sheriff's Office reported 38 adults and five juveniles were arrested Saturday afternoon after trespassing on pipeline land.

For the second straight week, protesters gathered in Sandusky, Iowa to protest the Bakken Pipeline.

Chief Deputy Scott Bonar says the protesters were trespassing on private property which led to their arrest.

Bonar says most of arrested protesters were cited and released from the jail this evening.

Bonar says one person interfered with the work on the pipeline and ran onto the land and started to jump on the pipeline.

He says that person is being held in Lee County Jail.

Company security as well as Lee County deputies will continue to monitor the site on a regular basis.