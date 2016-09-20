Macomb golf outing raises donation for Honor Flight

A day on the greens raised some big money for the Great River Honor Flight.

The VFW Post 1921 in Macomb presented a check for $3,452 to the Great River Honor Flight. These are proceeds from a golf outing held earlier in the summer.

The VFW Post 1921 also presented another $500 donation to the Honor Flight on top of that. This is personal for the group; two of the presenters were WWII veterans that were on the very first Great River Honor Flight back in April 2010.

The next Great River Honor Flight is this Thursday, September 22.