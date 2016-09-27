Winchester High School teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

Laura Dukett has taught chemistry and physics at Winchester High School since 1995.

She helped many students throughout the years, by giving extra time and effort to ensure all of her students got the assistance they needed.

Tuesday, she was awarded the WGEM Golden Apple award for her efforts.

Students like Bryan Wade have seen her impact first hand.

"She works with everybody equally, and if you need help, you can always go to her, and she will never fail to help you." Wade said.

Dukett was nominated for the award by her student Kaitlin Kemper. Kemper has her for class, and also worked with her on student council.

Kemper noted that her caring nature was one of the main reasons that Dukett deserved the award.

"She'll always just stay after school and in the mornings just to be there to help you whenever you need it." Kemper said.

Winchester High School principal Dennis Vortman has worked at the school for the last fifteen years. Throughout his time there, he has also noticed Dukett's great relationships with her students.

"She would do anything for a student. I know there's been several times where she's taken a prep away and done an independent study just to help a kid out." Vortman said.

Dukett will be retiring in the spring, and she truly appreciated receiving the award.

"I can't tell people enough how much I appreciate being thought of as a good teacher." Dukett said. "You know you're working towards that, and it is nice to get that feedback. And it's very humbling."