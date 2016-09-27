Missouri HS Football State Rankings: Hannibal jumps to second

Missouri Media Rankings

Rankings are compiled by the votes of a 14-member panel of reporters. First-place votes are in parenthesis.



**CLASS 6**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. CBC (12), 5-1, 138, 1

2. Blue Springs (2), 5-1, 128, 2

3. Kirkwood, 4-1, 107, 3

4. Rockhurst, 5-1, 83, 4

5. Jefferson City, 5-1, 82, 5

6. Hazelwood Central, 6-0, 73, 6

7. Lee’s Summit, 5-1, 54, 7

8. Kickapoo, 5-1, 35, 8

9. Blue Springs South, 4-2, 27, NR

10. Eureka, 5-1, 25, 10

Dropped out: No. 9 Raymore-Peculiar

Also receiving votes: Lee’s Summit West (4-2), 9; Raymore-Peculiar (4-2), 8; Ritenour (5-1), 1



**CLASS 5**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Chaminade (12), 4-1, 138, 1

2. Battle (2), 6-0, 127, 2

3. Glendale, 6-0, 110, 5

4. Fort Zumwalt North, 5-1, 97, 7

5. William Chrisman, 6-0, 67, NR

6. Park Hill South, 5-1, 64, 9

7. Liberty, 5-1, 46, 4

8. Staley, 4-2, 43, 3

9. Carthage, 5-1, 27, NR

10. Jackson, 5-1, 25, 9

Dropped out: No. 6 Nixa, No. 10 Liberty North

Also receiving votes: Nixa (5-1), 13; Vianney (2-4), 6; Pattonville (3-3), 5; Timberland (5-1), 2



**CLASS 4**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Kearney (14), 5-0, 140, 1

2. Hannibal, 5-1, 113, 4

3. Platte County, 4-2, 99, 5

4. Webb City, 4-2, 83, 7

5. Carl Junction, 4-2, 81, 2

6. Parkway North, 4-2, 80, 3

7. St. Dominic, 6-0, 71, 6

8. Ladue, 5-1, 52, 9

9. Hillsboro, 6-0, 29, 9

10. Smithville, 6-0, 21, 1

Also receiving votes: MICDS (4-2), 1



**CLASS 3**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Maryville (12), 6-0, 138, 1

2. Blair Oaks (2), 6-0, 128, 2

3. Center, 6-0, 105, 3

4. Monett, 5-1, 91, 4

5. McCluer South-Berkley, 6-0, 78, 5

6. Richmond, 6-0, 65, 8

7. Park Hills Central, 6-0, 63, 7

8. Mexico, 4-2, 44, 9

9. Osage, 6-0, 32, 10

10. John Burroughs, 3-3, 22, 6

Also receiving votes: Miller Career (5-1), 2; Chillicothe (5-1), 1; Reeds Springs (5-1), 1



**CLASS 2**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Lamar (14), 5-0, 140, 1

2. Mtn. View-Liberty, 6-0, 126, 2

3. Trinity, 6-0, 103, 5

T4. Centralia, 5-1, 81, 3

T4. Lutheran North, 5-1, 81, 6

6. Mountain Grove, 5-1, 77, 4

7. Malden, 6-0, 66, 7

8. Fair Grove, 6-0, 34, 8

9. Lawson, 5-1, 27, 10

10. Macon, 6-0, 26, 9

Also receiving votes: South Callaway (6-0), 3; Lexington (6-0), 3



**CLASS 1**

Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW

1. Valle Catholic (14), 6-0, 1

2. Marceline, 6-0, 123, 2

3. Hamilton-Penney, 6-0, 114, 3

4. Lincoln, 6-0, 98, 4

5. Hayti, 5-1, 73, 6

6. Maysville, 5-1, 72, 8

7. Cass-Midway, 5-1, 44, 7

8. Wellington-Napoleon, 5-1, 22, NR

9. East Buchanan, 4-2, 21, 7

10. Thayer, 4-2, 19, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Polo, No. T10 Lockwood, No. T10 Monroe City

Also receiving votes: Skyline (3-3), 17; Lockwood (5-1), 12; Monroe City (4-2), 11; Westran (4-2), 2; Ash Grove (5-1), 1; Polo (4-2), 1