Candidates for Adams County Sheriff speak at forum

Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar and challenger Jon McCoy speak at a sheriff's candidate forum at First Christian Church in Quincy

Voters had the chance to get to know the two candidates running for Adams County Sheriff in a forum Tuesday night.

Sheriff Brian VonderHaar is running against Jon McCoy. The League of Women Voters of Adams County hosted the forum at First Christian Church in Quincy with both candidates answering questions from a panel and the audience.

McCoy addressed one of the biggest concerns he's heard from voters.

"Well I think that certainly the rural residents are going to notice an increase in patrol," McCoy said. "That's one complaint I've heard from the rural residents they will see that relief immediately. I've even had complaints from officers that say they need more staff and we're going to address that."

VonderHaar spoke on the stigma attached to law enforcement.

"I'm trying to maybe put a different spin on law enforcement officers," VonderHaar said. "Sometimes we get the stigma attached to us that sometimes people are afraid, sometimes children are afraid of us. We're trying to change that a little bit. Maybe have them start looking at us in a different light and hopefully that can change some of the community relations."

The League said its goal is to educate voters so they're familiar with the candidates before casting their vote in the Nov. 8 election.