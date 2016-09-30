Lovelace trial moved to Sangamon County

A judge has moved Curtis Lovelace's second murder trial out of Adams County.

Judge Bob Hardwick ruled the trial will be moved to Sangamon County and is set to start January 23.

"Well, I was a little surprised." Special Prosecutor Ed Parkinson said, "I'm not saying I'm totally disappointed. The judge had a very reasoned approach to it and he seems to want to ensure that both sides have a fair trial, especially Mr. Lovelace, so I think that we're okay with it."

Lovelace's defense team told our newsgathering partners at the Herald-Whig she was happy with the change of venue but declined to comment any further on the case. Curtis Lovelace also declined to comment.

Prosecutors accuse Lovelace of murdering his first wife, Cory Lovelace, on Valentine's Day in 2006. His first trial ended in a mistrial after jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision.

Hardwick also ruled on several other motions. He granted a request that there would be no reference to The Exoneration Project during the trial. That's the group that is representing Lovelace.



Judge Hardwick also granted the state's motion to bar witness testimony related to bulimia nervosa.

The defense team was also ordered to return Detective Adam Gibson's phone records by the end of October. They will then be destroyed. The defense must also disclose the names of all experts and their reports by the first week of November.

The judge ruled that Lovelace is also permitted to vote in Adams County.