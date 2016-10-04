Quincy Police Blotter - 10/4/16

Below is the Quincy Police Department log released Monday:

Arrest - Melissa R. Shelton, 31, Quincy for Interfering - NTA.

Arrest - Terrell A Bell (26) 3100 State Apt D55 for Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Expired Registration and FTA Driving While License Suspended and FTA Operating Uninsured Motor Vehicle at 7th & Elm. Lodged.

Arrest - Jeffrey S Bauman (44) 1313 Horne St for a warrant for Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault at 1313 Horne St. Lodged.

Arrest - Sierra N Stout (26) 632 N 6th for Fighting and Devin J Milsap (28) 632 N 6th for Fighting and Interfering at 632 N 6th. NTA.

Arrest - Sahrah K Mayers (42) 1623 North Ave and Samantha L Allen (26) 927 N 4th for Fighting at 906 Hampshire. NTA.

Burglary - Crystal Mehochko 216 Chestnut reported the Theft of Electronics, Jewlery and Clothing from her residence.

Traffic - Matthew T. Thompson, 27, Quincy for No Insurance - NTA.

Arrest - Julie Krigbaum 54, of Quincy for no seatbelt.

Arrest - Lisa D Neison (47) 527 Washington St for Failure to Yield-Stop Sign at 8/Cedar on 9/28/16. Released on PTC.

Arrest - Brittany A Jones, 27, of Quincy for fighting.

Arrest - Leshawn Stanbridge, 31, of Quincy for improper lane usage and uninsured vehicle.

Arrest - Johanna E Gooding, 71, of Loraine for failure to yield right of way.

Burglary - Teresa L Seybold, 1200 S 23rd reports his unlocked vehicle was entered on 9/18. Nothing was taken.

Burglary - Doug Campbell, of the IL Vets Home reports that the carpenter shop was entered on 9/18. Several tools were taken.

Burglary to vehicle - Charles Hensley, 1313 N 10th reports his vehicle was entered while parked at 2521 State. Change was taken.

Burglary to vehicle - William Martin, 1016 S 23rd reports his unlocked vehicle was entered on 9/18. Cash was taken.

Burglary to vehicle - Mark Reno, 816 S 23rd reports his two unlocked vehicles were entered on 9/13. Change was taken.

Burglary to vehicle - Scott Hamby, 3028 Fox Run West reports his unlocked vehicle was entered on 9/18. A color trail camera was taken.

Burglary to vehicle - Eric Waite, 1129 S 22nd reports his mother in laws vehicle was entered on 9/18 while parked at the residence.

Criminal damage - Kenneth Hultz, of 325 Vermont reports a red Chevy s-10 was damaged on his lot on 9/28. Several other vehicles also sustained damage.

Lost articles - Judy Daniels of Quincy reports losing her purse somewhere in Quincy on 9/18.