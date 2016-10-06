Quincy Police Blotter - 10/6/16

Below is the Quincy Police Department log released Wednesday:

Arrest - Kentrell M. Harris (18) 400 S. 7th St., Apt. E, Quincy was arrested on 10-04-16 at 1842 hours near 10th and Cherry on a P.C. Ticket for Residential Burglary. Lodged.

Arrest - Leroy Howard (36) 505 Harrison St. Quincy, was arrested on 10-03-16 at 2017 hrs at 11th and Chestnut for O.V. Possession of Cannabis. NTA.

Arrest - Skylar A Mulch (18) Sutter Il for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 3915 Maine PTC.

Arrest - Anthony E Runnels (22) 1405 N 12th for FTA Parking on Land of Another at 801 N 5th Lodged.

Arrest - Julie M Cheney (31) 3608 Biscayne for Retail Theft at 3300 Broadway. Lodged.

Arrest / Lodged Nathaniel O. Rogers (34) 724 Monroe, Quincy, was arrested on 10-04-16 at 2200 hrs at 724 Monroe for Domestic Battery. Lodged.

Arrest/Traffic - Shawn A. Rieman (43) 2314 N. 12th, Rm127, Quincy was arrested on 10-04-16 at 1719 hrs at 5th and Vermont for Registration Suspended for Manditory Insurance Violation. NTA.

Arrest/Traffic - Gesi D. Baker (27) 1104 N. 10th Quincy, was arrested on 10-04-16 at1712 hrs at 12th and Oak for No Valid Registration. NTA.

Arrest/Warrant - Robert D Logsdon, 32, for FTA-Crim Damage to Property at 710 Cherry on 10-5-16 at 0354 hours. Lodged.

Burglary - Mary Knox 501 Sycamore reported her residence entered and electronics and jewelery were stolen.

Burglary - Brandon Kibble 327 Elm reports the theft of a TV and computer from his residence.

Warrant Arrest - Kayla M. Tournear (22) 313 Cedar Quincy, was arrested on 10-04-16at 1845 hrs near 8th and Chestnut on a warrant for FTA Fighting. Lodged.

Arrest - Trina Munger (55) 644 Harrison Dr for Stealing at 600 Payson on 9/4/16. Released on NTA.

Arrest - George E Scott IV (36) 1212 S 22nd for Trespassing at 837 N 9th on 9/18/16. Released on NTA.

Arrest - Jonathan WC Coulter (35) 1113 York for Operating Uninsured at Cedar/Bonansinga on 10/4/16. Released on NTA.

Arrest - Santana C Simmons (30) Hannibal MO for Operating Uninsured Vehicle at 6/Harrison on 10/4/16. Released on NTA.

Arrest - Juliann R Pryor (20) Plainville, IL for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 25/Broadway on 9/29/16. Released on PTC.

Arrest - Andrea M Tieman (20) 1236 S 38th for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid Accident at 24/Locust on 9/30/16. Released on PTC.

Arrest - Tristan Z Johnson ( 18) Ewing, MO for Improper Driving at 20/Broadway on 9/30/16. Released on PTC.

Arrest - Kamya S Fuhrman (29) 1522 N 8th for Nuisance Abatement at 828 Lind on 10/5/16. Released on NTA.

Arrest/Lodged - Kyle M Kuhlmeier (33) 227 Elm for Theft at 2601 Chestnut on 9/12/16. Lodged.

Burglary to Vehicle - Kari Steinbrecher reports between 9/12-9/17/16, someone entered her mother's unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of Woodlawn Rd.

Criminal Damage - Angela M Woosley reports on 9/3-9/4/16, someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked at 1708 Broadway. Chewing tobacco spit was spilled throughout the car, items from the trunk were scattered about the car, and paperwork was stolen.

Criminal Damage - Karen Crawford reports between 9/7-9/8/16, someone spilled tan paint all over her 2002 Dodge Stratus while it was parked in the 400 block of Kentucky.

Hit & Run - Nicky L Jones reports on 9/16/16, a white 4-door vehicle ran into his vehicle at 204 N 25th and left the scene.