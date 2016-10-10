Quincy alderman announces run for mayor - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy alderman announces run for mayor

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
Jeff VanCamp Jeff VanCamp
Jeff VanCamp announces run for Quincy mayor Monday morning. Jeff VanCamp announces run for Quincy mayor Monday morning.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Alderman Jeff VanCamp announced his run for mayor during a news conference Monday morning.

VanCamp was elected to represent the sixth ward in April of 2015. He's running as an independent and will need 800 signatures to be placed on the April ballot.

Currently, VanCamp is the director of development at Chaddock.

VanCamp will face incumbent Mayor Kyle Moore in next April's election.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.