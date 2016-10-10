Local sheltered workshop for the disabled relying on voters in November

As November Quickly approaches, there are several local issues on ballots. A local recycling company, which also employs those who are disabled, is relying on voters to keep operating.

Dozens of Hannibal residents come through Two Rivers Industries everyday to drop off recycled materials. But officials say this operation could come to a halt if a ballot measure doesn't go their way.

On average, 40 workers, who are disabled, come to work at Two Rivers Industries. Executive Director Melonie Nevels says they focus on job training.

"Attendance, punctuality, the communication, enjoyment in work, all of the soft skills that are important for competitive employment," Nevels said.

In Ralls and Marion county, Hannibal residents will see Proposition One on the Ballot in November. It's asking residents to approve a 1 dollar and 90 cent monthly fee to fund the workshop.

"For our payroll is the biggest part that it does to help us cover the expenses to operate," Nevels said.

But Nevels says, residents are already paying this fee and approving prop one wouldn't increase their bill.

"We didn't ask for it to be elevated at all," Nevels said. "We're just asking for it to continue as is for the next three years."

Angela Hampton has been working at Two Rivers for four months. She hopes she can move on from the workshop with the skills she has learned.

"It's important to me so I can get some more skills under my belt and get going so I can get out of here and go on in the community," Hampton said.

Nevels says, without the approval of proposition one, the workshop is in danger of closing and helping workers like Hampton.

"I would like to say I have a plan but I don't," Nevels said. We rely on this heavily to continue our operations."

Nevels says workers are part time with a maximum of 30 hours per week, That results in about $15,000 for payroll that they receive through this fee.

