Big turnout downtown for the 41st Early Tin Dusters Car Show

Cars with a look into their engines on display.

Hundreds of people walked the streets looking at the different cars on display.

Hundreds of classic cars and trucks were on display on Saturday for the 41st Annual Early Tin Dusters Show.

Drivers from all over the country rolled into the Gem City to show off their hot rod and antique cars. All cars are from 1949 and before.

George Mays traveled all the way from Kansas to show his cab-over truck.

He and friend spent over 15 months working to refurbish the truck and says its been a popular vehicle to look at.

"It's different," Gary Mays from Leavenworth, Kansas said. "There are not many around. The ones you do see they look like rat rods and they are unpainted and they are just different."

All money raised from the event go towards Camp Callahan, a camp for physically and mentally disabled children and adults.

Since 1990, organizers donated over $178,000.