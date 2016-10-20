Offer submitted to buy Keokuk courthouse if ballot issue passes - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Offer submitted to buy Keokuk courthouse if ballot issue passes

Posted:
South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk. South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

There may be life for the two Lee County Courthouses if voters decide next month to build a new one.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors received an offer to buy the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.

Officials said retired engineer David Barrett, of Keokuk, wants to buy the courthouse and turn it into apartments, or a combination of office space and apartments.

Board chair Ron Fedler said the historical society has also shown interest in the north courthouse in Fort Madison.  Andy Andrews, the President of the North Lee County Historical Society said the society hasn't taken a stance on the issue.  He said the society would take up the issue after the election, but the society felt the courthouse would be too large of an undertaking as they have five buildings that they already struggle to take care of now.

The $8.5 million bond issue to build a new courthouse is on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.