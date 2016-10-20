Offer submitted to buy Keokuk courthouse if ballot issue passes

There may be life for the two Lee County Courthouses if voters decide next month to build a new one.

The Lee County Board of Supervisors received an offer to buy the South Lee County Courthouse in Keokuk.

Officials said retired engineer David Barrett, of Keokuk, wants to buy the courthouse and turn it into apartments, or a combination of office space and apartments.

Board chair Ron Fedler said the historical society has also shown interest in the north courthouse in Fort Madison. Andy Andrews, the President of the North Lee County Historical Society said the society hasn't taken a stance on the issue. He said the society would take up the issue after the election, but the society felt the courthouse would be too large of an undertaking as they have five buildings that they already struggle to take care of now.

The $8.5 million bond issue to build a new courthouse is on the Nov. 8 ballot.