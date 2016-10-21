West Prairie schools look to upgrade facilities

Schools in the West Prairie School district have dealt with facility issues for years.

The West Prairie School district has been dealing with facility issues for years, but officials say more funding would help resolve some problems.

Leaky roofs, gutter, plumbing and spacial issues are just a few of the examples of facility problems.

Teachers like Corinne Galvan of West Prairie Middle School have had to deal with this issues on a daily basis.

"As teachers we always try to stay positive on what we do, because we are a west prairie family, but speaking specifically, it's very hard when you walk into your classroom at seven o'clock in the morning and it's already ninety degrees." Galvan said.

Galvan added that due to facility problems, it has been difficult to create a sense of community pride in the schools.

"If you have students and you have families that aren't proud of where their children are spending their time, it's very difficult in order to get that sense of community that we need to educate our students correctly" Galvan said.

Superintendent of West Prairie Schools, Dr. Carol Kilver said that improved facilities can have a positive impact on the students.

"We know that it's going to impact not only our students attitudes towards learning, but it's also going to impact our students attitudes towards the way they take care of things." Kilver said.

School officials said approval of a tax increase on the Nov. 8 ballot would allow the district to fix a lot of the issues.

Galvan added that the clock is ticking on the district being able to fix the many issues their buildings face.

"We are going to have some serious problems that band-aid and some PVC pipe isn't going to fix." Galvan added.