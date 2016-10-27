Missouri governor candidate stops in Palmyra

One of the candidates vying to be Missouri's next governor was making a push Monday in northeast Missouri to improve the state's roads.

Democratic candidate Chris Koster visited Palmyra and talked about improving the quality of living in rural Missouri. He said one way to do that was to improve rural roads, which he said should be a priority when it comes to dividing up state funding.

"When the Missouri Department of Transportation is underfunded, it's rural missouri that takes it on the chin," Koster said. "The bigger interchanges in the cities, you know as well as I do, they always seem to get built. It's the lettered roads that aren't on the state transportation implementation plan."

Koster is running against republican Eric Greitens, and three other candidates in the Nov. 8 election.