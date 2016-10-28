Abandoned road in Quincy could be vacated

Unpaved road could be vacated by the city

An unpaved Quincy road could soon be turned over to nearby property owners.

At Monday's city council meeting, aldermen will consider turning over 2nd Street from Maiden Lane to State. Nearby land owners say the road was abandoned by the city after houses were torn down on the street.

City officials say there's no plans to develop along the road and feel it's smart to simply vacate the street.

"It would be something we'd maintain well," Nearby property owner Rocky Murry said. "We would make sure it wasn't an eyesore to the community or to the neighborhood. It would hopefully enhance the ward."

If council agrees to vacate the street, an ordinance will be drafted before an official decision is made.