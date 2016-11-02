'Will your vote count?': A WGEM News In-Depth Report

The 2016 Primary Election Day in March was one that won't soon be forgotten for many voters in Adams County, but were lessons learned?

Several precincts were slammed by a ballot shortage, long lines, hours of waiting and many residents weren't able to exercise their right to vote.

Seven months later, ahead of the general election, early voting numbers at the Adams County Clerk's Office are at an all-time high. Some early voters were more passionate about their right to have a voice, with the Primary ballot fiasco still top of mind.

"I mean, what else can you say? If you go to vote, your vote should count," Quincy resident Margaret Ward said after casting early votes. "If they couldn't have voted that day, then they needed to make some arrangements for them to vote."

"The way it has been lately, your vote does mean something." Adams County voter Charles Taylor said.

With the blame for the Primary Election mess in March coming from all angles, including the Illinois Attorney General, the time leading up to Nov. 8 hasn't been taken for granted by Adams County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh.

"We've taken all the numbers we can to try and get an idea of the number of people who are going to vote," Venvertloh said. "We've got over 46,000 registered voters, so we're anticipating printing right around 51,000 ballots."

As Election Day approaches, state officials will be watching, including the chairman of the Illinois State Board of Elections, who happens to be an Adams County resident.

Chairman Chuck Scholz said he believes the clerk's office learned its lesson.

"The statute says you're supposed to have 110 percent of the registered voters per precinct, that's how many ballots you need," Scholz said. "They weren't there. They weren't even close to being there and the clerk understands that and his office personnel are prepared.

"I think he's ready," Scholz added.

Preparation was the downfall that led to the ballot fiasco. It's now the sole focus, as the countdown to Election Day is nearly at its end.

"There won't be any chance (of a ballot shortage)," said Venvertloh. "We're going to be ready this time and we're looking forward to Election Day."

Venvertloh also noted that residents who need to update voter information before casting a ballot you must go to the clerk's office to do so.

For elderly voters, voters with a disability, and those unable to go to a polling place for similar reasons on Election Day, you can to call the clerk's office at (217)-277-2150 for an alternative way to cast your vote.

