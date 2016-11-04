Great River Honor Flight gets one of its largest donations yet - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Great River Honor Flight gets one of its largest donations yet

Posted:
The two groups raised $16,000 for the GRHF The two groups raised $16,000 for the GRHF

The Great River Honor Flight got one of its biggest donations in seven years of missions: $16,000. 

That's how much money the Fort Madison Eagles Club 1287 and American Legion Post 82 fundraised to support our local veterans. They raised $14,000 of that in early October, after Siemens Corporation kicked things off with a $2,000 donation to get the fundraiser started.

 The Great River Honor Flight resumes its missions to DC in April of 2017. 

