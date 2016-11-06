Two-vehicle crash in Scotland County Saturday afternoon

Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report said a two-vehicle crash on County Road 213, seven miles southeast of Memphis, Missouri killed one of the drivers Saturday.

Troopers said Kevin Diller, 16, of Rutledge, Missouri and James Martin, 46, of Memphis met head on at the top of a hill at 12:10 p.m.

Scotland County Coroner Jeff Davis pronounced Martin dead at the scene at 12:45 p.m.

Troopers said Diller had no injuries and left the scene in his truck. Diller's truck suffered extensive damage.

Troopers said both drivers were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.