Adams County Sheriffs Office Participates in No Shave November

For the second year Quincy Sheriff's office will be letting there beards and mustaches grow out for a good cause.

No shave November helps benefit people in the community suffering from mental illness.

All money raised will go directly to Blessing behavioral center units. This year the sheriffs office is hoping to raise over a thousand dollars.

“The money raised hopefully it will go towards helping maybe some of the patients that arrive there and maybe down on there luck,” Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said. “Maybe some of these patients need money for a bus ride back to where there from. Some of the patients show up, maybe they need some clothing or tennis shoes. This money will help go support giving just a little extra back to them people,” he said.

This year Quincy police officers will be also be participating in the event. If you would like to help the cause, you can donate directly to the Blessing foundation office.