Local reaction to Donald Trump winning the election

(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the audience exiting a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016

Donald Trump won the race to the White House in an upset that stunned his critics and thrilled his supporters.

Now local residents are reacting.

"Well, it wasn't exactly what I was expecting going into yesterday." resident Todd Buckley said. "I was a little disappointed to say the least. Based on all the models I've seen, I didn't see it playing out this way."

Other residents were happy to see Trump victorious over Hilary Clinton.

"Absolutely ecstatic about it," another resident said. "I think he's a movement that we've all wanted, and the voters have spoke. Absolutely looking forward to seeing his agenda get implemented."

No matter what party people supported, many residents think Trump's win is a reaction from the American people wanting change in Washington.

"Everybody has obviously shown their discontent with Washington and the powers at be," Buckley said.

Tells us what you think by going to our Facebook page.