Local reaction to Donald Trump winning the election - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local reaction to Donald Trump winning the election

Posted:
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the audience exiting a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya). Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump waves to the audience exiting a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Donald Trump won the race to the White House in an upset that stunned his critics and thrilled his supporters.

Now local residents are reacting.

"Well, it wasn't exactly what I was expecting going into yesterday." resident Todd Buckley said. "I was a little disappointed to say the least. Based on all the models I've seen, I didn't see it playing out this way."

Other residents were happy to see Trump victorious over Hilary Clinton.

"Absolutely ecstatic about it," another resident said. "I think he's a movement that we've all wanted, and the voters have spoke. Absolutely looking forward to seeing his agenda get implemented."

No matter what party people supported, many residents think Trump's win is a reaction from the American people wanting change in Washington.

"Everybody has obviously shown their discontent with Washington and the powers at be," Buckley said.

Tells us what you think by going to our Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.