QPS teachers, staff continue to work without a contract

Teachers and staff at Quincy Public Schools have been working without a contract for months now and officials say it will still be some time until a new deal is reached.

Officials with the district and union representatives continue to work on bringing six contracts down to one. The two sides met Thursday and say discussions are moving forward. They wouldn't release details on the contracts, but said some things have been agreed upon already.

Superintendent Roy Webb says the difficult part is trying to balance out the minor differences from each of the contracts.

"Each local union might of had a little difference in how many sick days they got," Webb said "They might of had a little difference in each of the language items. So combining them all that's what takes a little bit of time."

"We're still working on a bunch of language items," Jen Drew with Quincy Federation said. "We did have a mediator called in by both sides. We agreed to have some mediation so we can hopefully find some ways to meet in the middle on some of the issues that we're kind of hung up on now."

Officials say there are two more meetings scheduled for next week, but say it's still too early to tell how much longer the negotiations will take.