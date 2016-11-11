Halloween fundraiser helps Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Halloween fundraiser helps Honor Flight

By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Supporters of the Fright Night event meet with WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez at the WGEM studios to donate $1,100 to the Great River Honor Flight. Supporters of the Fright Night event meet with WGEM General Manager Carlos Fernandez at the WGEM studios to donate $1,100 to the Great River Honor Flight.

A spooky fundraiser raised more than $1,100 for the Great River Honor Flight.

Five people put on Fright Night where people were able to drive by several homes in the area that were decorated for Halloween.

The group collected money from cars throughout the run up to Halloween, and two of those nights they raised $1,100 for Honor Flight.

The Great River Honor Flight is done for the year. The next flight is in April.
 

