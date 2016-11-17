Community prayer service held after divisive election cycle

After a divisive political cycle and unrest following the election, local faith and community leaders in Quincy called for unity Wednesday night.

A couple dozen people attended a service of prayer for healing and support at the Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. Community leaders represented minorities, women, immigrants, the LGBTQ community, and the Muslim community.

The one repeating message was that unity is a key process in moving forward.

"A lot of times, if people can name what's bothering them and if they find they are not the only ones feeling that way and they find people that are in solidarity with them, good things can happen and that's ultimately what we want," Reverend Matthew Hunt said. "We want to unify people in love and equality and justice."

Hunt said there are no set plans for another meeting but feels there will have to be more to accomplish the group's goals.