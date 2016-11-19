Quincy mayor announces reelection bid

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced his plans to run for reelection on Saturday.

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced his plans to run for reelection Saturday morning at Elk's Lodge in Quincy.

Moore noted that during his administration, the city of Quincy has maintained a balanced budget, and cut a 28 year streak of overspending.

He also touched on businesses that continue to invest in the Tri-States.

"We're seeing significant investments in our downtown public safety and infrastructure." Moore noted. "I believe that I have a lot more that I can offer to the citizens of Quincy, and I hope to serve them for another four years."

The election for Mayor of Quincy will take place on April 4th, 2017.