Quincy mayor announces reelection bid - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy mayor announces reelection bid

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced his plans to run for reelection on Saturday. Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced his plans to run for reelection on Saturday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore announced his plans to run for reelection Saturday morning at Elk's Lodge in Quincy. 

Moore noted that during his administration, the city of Quincy has maintained a balanced budget, and cut a 28 year streak of overspending. 

He also touched on businesses that continue to invest in the Tri-States. 

"We're seeing significant investments in our downtown public safety and infrastructure." Moore noted. "I believe that I have a lot more that I can offer to the citizens of Quincy, and I hope to serve them for another four years."

The election for Mayor of Quincy will take place on April 4th, 2017. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.