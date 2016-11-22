Hamilton VFW donates money to Great River Honor Flight

The women of the VFW said they were honored and proud to be associated with a group like Honor Flight

In Hamilton, Illinois, a local group is showing their support for veterans and the Great River Honor Flight.

The Hamilton VFW Auxiliary 5256 presented the Great River Honor Flight with a donation of $1,300 Monday. They raised the money through different fundraisers including bingo, bake sales, and meals at VFW events.

Ten veterans from Hamilton, Illinois have taken the mission to our nation's capitol. The next Great River Honor Flight takes off in April of 2017.