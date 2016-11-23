Hannibal teacher wins WGEM Golden Apple Award

Sixth grade math teacher Heidi Tamerius has touched the lives of many students at Hannibal Middle School.

Both Gavin Panteleo and Kate Maune are in Mrs. Tamerius' class, and say they've learned a lot.

"We're working seventh grade level, but I really like how she pushes us so we can understand it." Panteleo said.

"I feel like she's pushing us towards a better score, and that could help us later get into better colleges." Maune noted.

Tamerius said that having a strong relationship with students is key to reaching them in the classroom.

"If you don't have a relationship with your students, you're not going to get them to perform in other aspects." Tamerius said. "But when you have that relationship with them and they trust you, they'll do just about anything for you."

Her fellow staff members also say she constantly treats everyone with respect, and is incredibly helpful. Her constant dedication is the reason she is the winner of the November WGEM Golden Apple award.

"Miss Tamerius always has a smile. She's a wonderful person to work with. I enjoy working with her so much." Co-worker Paula Epker said.

Tamerius added that the best part of teaching is when she is able to ultimately see her students succeed.

"When they've learned something, or they've caught on to something, it's just really exciting to be able to see the excitement on their faces, and knowing that all of your time has been worth it." Tamerius said.