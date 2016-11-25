Local family urges community to write holiday cards to veterans - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local family urges community to write holiday cards to veterans

HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

One Tri-States family is making it their mission to make sure our nation's heroes don't feel forgotten this holiday season.

Blake Lantz and his family are trying to get 200 Christmas cards to veterans in local hospitals and clinics.

They were outside of Lowe's on Friday asking the community to sign cards.

" They're in the hospital, kind of away from family, I thought what a nice thing to do," said Lantz.

