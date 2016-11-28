Evening Anchor/Producer

Alexandra Carter co-anchors WGEM News at Five, Six and Ten with Gene Kennedy.

After spending two years as a morning anchor and reporter in 'sweet home Alabama' and starting her career as a multimedia journalist/reporter in Texas, Alexandra now enjoys living in Quincy and exploring the Tri-States.

She comes to the WGEM anchor desk after working her way up the newsroom ladder, previously holding positions as a one-man-band reporter, producer, anchor..and even starting her career behind the camera as a production assistant.

Alexandra grew up in Atlanta, Georgia and journalism is in Alexandra's blood-- her mom was a sports reporter and anchor in Canada for more than 10 years before her family moved down to the Peach State.

Alexandra is a graduate of the University of Colorado.

In her spare time, Alexandra enjoys outdoor running (hates treadmills), tennis, golf and spending time with her family. She loves reading, Alabama football, history and politics and says her favorite part of working in the news is getting to combine those interests on a daily basis, in addition to learning about a variety of topics while reporting on them.