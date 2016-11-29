Lady Blue Devils raise money for Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lady Blue Devils raise money for Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
The Lady Blue Devils display a check after raising funds to support the Great River Honor Flight The Lady Blue Devils display a check after raising funds to support the Great River Honor Flight

Area veterans and the Great River Honor Flight are appreciating another financial boost.

The Lady Blue Devils raised money during a basketball game on Veterans' Day. They presented a check for $1,168 to Honor Flight board member Barry Cheyne, who was a referee that donated his fee to the cause as well.

The next Honor Flight mission takes off in April.

