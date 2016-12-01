QPS employee union could vote on intent to strike

Members of the Quincy Public School employee's union met Thursday night to vote on the next step in contract negotiations, which could be an intent to strike vote.

Quincy Federation teacher subgroup president Jen Drew said union members were being updated on contract negotiations. Teachers and staff have been working without a contract for several months.

There are 850 members of the subgroup, and Drew said more than 300 of them showed up at the union office as of 5 p.m.

Drew said they started meeting with a federal mediator about a month ago. They said they've had four meetings, with another one scheduled next week.

"We're at the point where it's time for us to decide how to proceed, and one of those options would be an intent to strike," Drew said. "So to start filling process that is something we're asking members (Thursday night) to decide on how they would like to see us proceed."

Drew said salary and benefits are just part of the issues holding up an agreement.

"We also have several language items in the contract that are holding us up as well," Drew said. "So, it's a lot more than people may think."

Drew said she hopes the community supports the union in its efforts.

"We're just really hoping that everyone in the community will stand behind the teachers in providing a great education for their children in Quincy," Drew said. "We're really hoping that the board and school district are seeing how strong our union is, how much they care about this as it's moving forward and that we are ready to proceed and move forward."