Quincy manufacturer employees vote to strike

Hollister Whitney employees picket outside of the Facility.

Union employees at a Quincy manufacturer voted to go on strike Friday morning.

Ross Miller, the head of the local Machinist Union confirmed that Hollister Whitney union employees voted Friday to strike morning. He did not comment on the specific reasons as to why they voted to strike.

Miller said they plan to strike until "progress is made."

Employees were picketing Friday afternoon in front of the facility.

Hollister Whitney is an elevator equipment manufacturing facility located at 2603 N 24th St.

WGEM News reached out to Hollister Whitney for comment, but the call wasn't immediately returned.