Girl Scouts from Hancock County raise money for veterans and the - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Girl Scouts from Hancock County raise money for veterans and the Honor Flight

Posted:
Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 5144 from Hamilton presenting the check. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 5144 from Hamilton presenting the check.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 5144 from Hamilton made a stop at WGEM Saturday to present the Great River Honor Flight a check for $675 from a recent bake sale. 

The troop went on an east coast trip this summer and saw Philadelphia, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Washington, D.C.

They say the day they spent at the war memorials was very moving, and they wanted to do something to honor our veterans.

Their stop in our studio gets them closer to earning that next girl scout badge. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.