Girl Scouts from Hancock County raise money for veterans and the Honor Flight

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 5144 from Hamilton presenting the check.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Troop 5144 from Hamilton made a stop at WGEM Saturday to present the Great River Honor Flight a check for $675 from a recent bake sale.

The troop went on an east coast trip this summer and saw Philadelphia, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Washington, D.C.

They say the day they spent at the war memorials was very moving, and they wanted to do something to honor our veterans.

Their stop in our studio gets them closer to earning that next girl scout badge.