More than $7,000 raised on day 1 of WGEM Bucket Blitz

The 32nd annual WGEM Bucket Blitz began Monday.

WGEM was out at the Quincy Mall taking your donations and more than $7,800 was raised in one day.

Organizers say the need this year is much more than year's past.

"We serve, out of Quincy, three counties in Illinois and out of Hannibal, five counties and maybe even six this year because some other agency's over on the other side of the river have had to no longer be so we're going to be serving even more," said Salvation Army Major Andy Miller.

WGEM and the Salvation Army will be out at the mall until Thursday this week from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

