$10,000 check presented to Great River Honor Flight - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

$10,000 check presented to Great River Honor Flight

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
The 126th Illinois Army National Guard presents a check for $10,000 to the Great River Honor Flight The 126th Illinois Army National Guard presents a check for $10,000 to the Great River Honor Flight
GRHF Board Chairman Carlos Fernandez speaks at the event. GRHF Board Chairman Carlos Fernandez speaks at the event.

The Great River Honor Flight is celebrating a generous donation thanks to a group of Vietnam veterans.

The 126th Illinois Army National Guard served in Vietnam in 1969. The group requested to go on an Honor Flight mission together.

They took their trip back in April and Wednesday night, they paid it forward by presenting a check for $10,000 to Honor Flight at their annual Christmas party Wednesday evening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.