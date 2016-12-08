No contract for QPS employees; no future scheduled meetings

Another meeting between Quincy Public School staff and the district Thursday night passed and still no agreement was reached on a contract.



Staff have worked without a contract for several months.

Following the Thursday night meeting, Superintendent Roy Webb said the two sides met for around two and a half hours making additional progress on language items, but he wouldn't call it a lot of progress. He says the full board will discuss how they plan to move forward at the next meeting December 21.

Jen Drew with the union wouldn't comment on how she felt about progress, but said the union will meet Wednesday December 14 with its members to figure out the next step.

Last week Drew said depending on how Thursday's meeting went, they would consider filing an intent to strike. If filed, it would be at least another 30 days before staff could actually walk off the job. As of last week, Drew said the sides were hung up on salary and benefits as well as several language items.