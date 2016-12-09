Santa Claus gives 200 gifts to Chaddock students

Santa Claus was in Quincy Thursday to drop off 200 presents to Chaddock children and their siblings.

Churches,civic groups and people across Illinois donated the gifts and for the first year, they were given to kids who live both on and off campus.

"So - definitely I would want to say thank you to every single person who's been a part of it. And, and every person who decides, whether it's through Chaddock or in some other way to make some other child out there in the world thankful that they got up today," said Chaddock Assistant Director of Stewardship Jeff Rasche.